Full Volley: Horsham to host second round of Phantoms volleyball trials

Western Victoria's best volleyballers will be on show on Saturday, February 24, when Phantoms Volleyball Club hold their second selection trial for teams to play in the Victorian Volleyball League this season.
Over 60 male and females will be out to impress coaches as they look to put the final pieces of an intriguing puzzle together for season 2024.
The first part of the intrigue surrounds the possibility of a fourth men's team to compete in the State League 2 competition.
After the first trial in Warrnambool two weeks ago, the numbers and quality of trialists shored up the three men's teams entered into Premier 1, Premier 2 and State League 1.
With another 20-30 new players trialling on Saturday, February 17, the key will be quality to be able to build a competitive fourth men's team.
The second part of the intrigue will be to see the quality of female players attending on Saturday to strengthen a Premier 2 women's team that struggled last season.
As is the case with the men, a host of new faces will be looking to put their best foot forward and be in consideration to wear the purple and black in season 2024.
The women kick off the day at St Brigid's College Stadium on Saturday at 10am, with the men coming in at 1pm.
The Come and Try night originally scheduled for Ararat last week was postponed due to the fires, so the opportunity exists this week for anyone interested in participating in a regular Thursday night volleyball competition in Ararat to dust off the cobwebs and give the sport a go.
Volleyball Horsham members will be on hand to assist participants with the session commencing at 630pm at the Ararat Fitness Centre.
Already, there is good interest from the islander community in Ararat to enter teams, and the community is encouraged to get a group of friends together to form a team and enjoy everything the sport has to offer.
Teams can be mixed or of any gender, and school students are encouraged to give the sport a go as well.
If anyone can't make it but would like to be included in a team in the competition, they can contact info@volleyballhorsham.com.au and leave their details.
Volleyball Horsham's summer season will kick off next week with Juniors, A Reserve and C grades on Monday, February 26, and A, B and women's competitions on Wednesday, February 28.
There is still time for people to get involved.
In particular, there is still room for players in a B Grade team, some females who would like to play in the women's competition and four juniors who would like to play in the Junior competition.
At this early stage, the association is on track to see a record number of teams participate, so if there are still those contemplating enjoying volleyball, I encourage you to reach out.
Contact info@volleyballhorsham.com.au
