Sporting community gathers for WRSA Sports Star of the Year awards

The Wimmera's sporting community descended on the Coughlin Park Community Centre to celebrate the Wimmera Regional Sporting Assembly's Sports Star of the Year awards on Friday, February 16.
Alongside the Sports Star of the Year, 16 awards were presented to athletes, coaches and volunteers for their efforts in 2023.
Horsham export and current St Kilda AFLW player Rene Caris was a guest speaker.
The award winners were:
Sports Star of the Year - Kate-Lyn Perkin (tennis)
Perkin was nominated for winning the singles and mixed doubles championship at the Gay and Lesbian Tennis Alliance World Championships in Spain.
She won the B Grade Glam Slam final at the 2023 Australian Open to qualify for the worlds.
Partnered with fellow Aussie Rowen D'Souza, the pair lost the first set 0-6 and then rallied to win the gold 6-4, 10-4.
Nominees: Jorja Clode (netball), Jed Hermans (skateboarding), Remo Luciani (motorsport), Hailey Puls (gymnastics) and Josh Young (ten-pin bowling.)
Grassroots award for a former Wimmera player - Joel Freijah (AFL)
After a consistent year with the GWV Rebels in the Coates Talent League, Freijah was named in the team of the year, and he also represented Vic Country in the under-18 national championships.
Freijah was taken at pick 45 by the Western Bulldogs in the AFL national draft.
All abilities athlete: local - Indya Baulch
At the Tristate games, Indya won Gold in the walk across the pool, Silver in Basketball throw and 25m walk, and Bronze in Discus.
She also was crowned Best and Fairest after the Wimmera Whippets' netball season.
All abilities athlete: national - Josh Barry (lawn bowls)
Barry received a gold medal at the Bowls Australia inaugural National Development Series in para singles and the overall
team event.
He also claimed silver in the para pairs.
Tom Gawith spirit of community award - Ben Lakin, Will Robertson, Joel, Jarrod and Tom Berry (Marathon for Mum)
These five young men grew up together and formed a special bond, especially when the Berry brothers' mother, Jedda Berry, passed away in 2013.
In 2018, they banded together and, shaved their heads and raised $60,000 for breast cancer to mark the fifth anniversary of Jedda's passing.
To honour the tenth anniversary, the boys organised a 'marathon for mum' from Dadswells Bridge to Horsham, with the mission to bring the community together and raise awareness towards breast cancer and not to forget a fantastic lady.
The event was held on Saturday, November 11, 2023, with $81,000 raised for the BCNA.
Unsung hero of the year award - Jenelle Patterson (Natimuk and District Gymnastic Club)
Jenelle has dedicated over 12 years to improving the Natimuk and District Gymnastic Club.
She has taken on many roles in that time, overhauling the entire uniform in her time as uniform officer and being the driving force in the use of media and web design.
Patterson also took the club's forms online and just in being everyone's tech go-to person.
Veteran of the year award - Ian McRae (Dimboola Bowls Club)
At 101 years of age, Ian still has a roll for the club that he has been a member of for over 60 years.
Joining Ian in his division three team in 2023 were son Rob and grandson James, as well as good mate Bob Gooding, who still enjoys a roll at 94 years of age.
Coach of the year - Ash Grace (St Brigid's College and Horsham Saints)
Grace's 2023 included:
Grace coached her 17 and Under team to an undefeated season at the club level, as Jorja Clode won the league's best and fairest.
She was also a junior development coach of four players in the A Grade squad.
Official of the year - Cam Pickering (Wimmera Mallee Umpires Association)
Pickering recorded game number 800 at Anzac Park in Warracknabeal during the 2023 season.
A self-confessed football tragic, Cam gives so much to umpiring in the area and is well respected by all involved in the football community.
Women in sport award - Lynette Morrow (Natimuk and District Gymnastics Club)
Lynette has led by example by practising fairness and inclusion in all her dealings with both parents and gymnasts at the club, and, above all, she just wants to see kids do their best and have fun.
Lynette is very well respected within the Victorian gymnastics community as someone who always gives time when asked and shares her knowledge of the sport.
Junior Sports Star of the Year and Ian Niblett Scholarship fund recipient - Chavi Sulic (Football)
Chavi was a Team Vic football team member who went through the National Carnival undefeated, beating Western Australia for the title.
He was one of 23 selected in the Team Vic squad after
surviving a rigorous selection trial process, which started at around 800 athletes from across the state.
Club of the year - Natimuk Gymnastics Club
Six gymnasts qualified for the senior state championships for the first time in the club's history.
Hailey Puls, Brooklyn Fraser, Lani and Edward Jones and Remi and Eli Bailey qualified after trials at the state gymnastics centre.
Puls competed for the first time at national level 10.
Sporting school of the year - St Brigid's College
St Brigid's College Horsham's achievements in 2023 included:
Team of the year - Volleyball Horsham women's division one
The squad won the Victorian Country Championships after wins over Sunraysia, Bendigo, Warrnambool and Ballarat; Molly Carter was also named in the all-star seven.
The team also came runners up in division one at the Bendigo
tournament and fourth at Horsham.
