World Day of Prayer 2024, Horsham Salvation Army opens doors to community

Horsham Salvation Army will open its doors to the community for the World Day of Prayer 2024 on March 1 on the corner of Lynotte Street and Kalkee Road, Horsham.
Organiser Diane Wilkinson said, "It will begin at 10.30am and take the format of a church service with singing, prayer, praise, and thanks."
The first day of March is the first day of Lent on the Christian Calendar and is acknowledged as a world day of prayer.
"The service will last about an hour and will be followed by light refreshments," she said.
The focus of this year's World Day of Prayer will be on the suffering of the Palestinian people displaced through the war between Israel and Hamas, and all funds raised through the special collection will be used for the work of the Bible Society in Palestine.
"There will be no administration costs; it will all go to help those who need it most," she said.
The service is a community event, and you don't have to be a member of the Salvation Army Church to attend; everyone is welcome.
"Our own communities have experienced challenges, especially through the recent fires; everyone is welcome to come and enjoy fellowship and support," she said.
"Through the World Day of Prayer, we want to share the struggles of people who don't enjoy the freedom we do in Australia and learn to assimilate with new arrivals to our community," she said.
Information packs will be available for people who want to learn more about world events and the connection to Bible teachings.
