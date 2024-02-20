Temporary or long-term: Deciding the duration of your storage unit rental

Renting a storage unit should give you extra space and flexibility. Picture Shutterstock

Picture this: you find yourself in need of some extra space to store your belongings. You may be a homeowner moving, decluttering and renovating, or an entrepreneur needing a space for inventory. Whether it's for personal or professional reasons, renting a storage unit can be an optimal solution.

Now the question is, 'Should you rent a storage unit temporarily or for a longer duration?' Don't worry -this blog will help you weigh the options. Continue reading to learn more.

1 Location

The location of the storage facility affects the duration of your rental. Imagine a hectic move where you need a confidential storage unit file immediately. Opting for a facility near your location can save you stress and hassle.

To find nearby storage facilities, try searching on search engines. If you reside in East Tamaki, type 'storage units Auckland', and you'll be presented with a list of Auckland storage facilities. This information can help guide your decision on the length of your rental.

If you only require storage for a short period, it would be more convenient to rent a unit near East Tamaki. However, a slightly farther facility like Manukau may be cheaper for long-term storage.

2 Accessibility

Aside from the location, accessibility is also crucial in choosing a storage unit rental duration. Ensure your belongings are easily accessible when you need them.

Imagine renting a storage unit to store furniture while renovating your home's patio. You soon realise that the facility has limited access hours, making it hard to retrieve items on weekends or after work.

To avoid this situation, select a storage facility with convenient access hours, preferably 24/7. This way, you'll be free to access your belongings whenever it's suitable for you.

3 Cost and budget

While storage units provide a convenient storage solution, it's vital to consider the cost of your rental duration. Storage unit rental fees can vary depending on location, unit size, and length.

For instance, short-term rentals can be more costly per month than long-term rentals. Conversely, for long-term storage, negotiating a lower monthly rate for a long-term agreement can save you money in the long run.

Remember to factor in insurance and additional storage unit rental fees.

Type of belongings

The type of belongings you plan to store in the unit can also affect the duration of your storage unit rental. Are you storing valuable or temperature-sensitive items?

For instance, storing antique furniture or electronics may require a climate-controlled unit to avoid humidity. In such cases, you may need to opt for a longer-term rental to preserve your belongings.

On the other hand, if you're storing holiday decorations or sports equipment, a shorter-term rental might be more suitable.

Potential life changes

Life is unpredictable, so consider possible changes when deciding on the duration of a storage unit rental. Are you in a transitional phase? Say you're a student who plans to study abroad for a semester. A short-term rental can provide a secure space to store your belongings until you return.

Similarly, a short-term rental can offer temporary storage if you're downsizing or relocating soon. These potential life changes will help you choose the suitable storage unit rental duration.

Round-the-clock security

Valuing the security of your valuable belongings is paramount during storage. Ensure the storage facility you choose has reliable security features, such as:

CCTV surveillance

This ensures that the facility enables 24/7 monitoring, deterring potential thieves.

Gated access

The storage facility should have a gated entry with personalised access codes or keycards to prevent unauthorised individuals from entering the premises.

On-site staff

Having staff present at the facility can provide an extra layer of security. They can monitor the premises and respond quickly to any suspicious activity.

Fire prevention

Look for storage facilities with sprinkler systems and smoke detectors to protect your belongings in a fire.

Insurance

Verify if the storage facility provides insurance coverage to safeguard your belongings in case of damage or theft.

Thanks to these precautionary measures, your possessions are secure.

Imagine you're a business owner storing inventory worth thousands of Australian dollars. Knowing that your items are well-protected in a secure facility with round-the-clock security will give you peace of mind. This type of secure storage can be beneficial whether you opt for a temporary or long-term rental.

Finding the perfect fit for your storage unit rental

To sum it up, the factors listed above determine the length of your storage unit rental. Considering these aspects helps you make an informed decision that best aligns with your circumstances.