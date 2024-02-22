Hot Summer Night Number 1, roared into Horsham on a hot summer night

Locals turned out in droves on Saturday night to experience the excitement of 150+ Hot Rods lighting up the main drag, often called Firebrace Street in Horsham, for the inaugural Horsham meet organized by the local Hot Rod Club.
The million-dollar spectacle entertained the public as they sat on deck chairs in the back of cars and utes or leaned against lamp posts for the best view of the drive past.
"This is the best show ever," said one motor enthusiast.
Others said they had not seen Firebrace Street so busy on a Saturday night for many years and hoped for a return of Hot Summer Night.
The Saturday Night event drew people to the eateries and pubs with standing-room-only in many venues.
The weekend event continued with the Hot Rods and drivers assembling at Sawyer Park for the Show and Shine, again drawing a large crowd.
Organiser Donna McDonald said she could only describe the successful weekend one way, "We're stoked."
"We hoped people would come out and support it, but we never imagined the community's support would be so fantastic.
"Everyone has been so supportive, and council [Horsham Rural City Council] has been fantastic too," she said.
Mayor of HRCC, Robyn Gulline, said, "I was thrilled to have the opportunity to support this event and to see so many of the community joining in and supporting it; it is wonderful.
"The crowd here today is happy, and to have an event like this that is free to attend and bring so much happiness to people; is so good.
"As a council, we try to have a variety of events that meet the different interests of the community, so there's something for everyone, and this is another one that has done that," she said.
The mayor said she was also pleased to see the economic benefits of the event to local businesses.
In addition to the colorful Hot Rods, the crowd was treated to stalls selling rockabilly clothing, car memorabilia, signs, the coffee van, donuts, and breakfast cooked by the City of Horsham Lions members.
Hot Summer Night 2 is already in the planning stages, with dates set for February 14,15 and 16, and if rumours are true, there could be even more activities, including a dance floor and the chance to dust off your poodle skirts, stove pipe pants and brush up on your rock'n roll dance moves by this time next year.
