HRCC assisting residents of Dadswells Bridge through bushfire recovery

As part of its disaster recovery services, Horsham Rural City Council is providing essential support to those affected by the bushfires that hit Dadswells Bridge on Tuesday, February 13.
"Although there were no lives lost, the fire has impacted on the Dadswells Bridge community considerably, with a house destroyed, major livestock losses, multiple sheds burnt and some machinery," said HRCC mayor Robyn Gulline.
"The emotional strain of the fire has taken its toll as well."
Eligible community members who have been impacted by the fires can access Victorian Government emergency relief payments.
These payments are designed to provide immediate financial assistance during this challenging time.
HRCC is collaborating with local support organisations to ensure that affected individuals and families receive the necessary emotional and practical support.
The council is also encouraging impacted residents to reach out to the Emergency Recovery Hotline at 1800 560 760 for assistance.
HRCC has deployed its emergency recovery resources in Dadswells Bridge including environmental health and business support staff, road maintenance and tree safety crews.
Council is also partnering with GIVIT, the Victorian Government's official donation management channel.
GIVIT is able to capture specific needs and provide targeted assistance.
Donations received through this channel will be used to purchase essential items and services for those recovering from the bushfires.
"During the recovery process we want to help residents as much as possible," said HRCC chief executive, Sunil Bhalla.
"An important role we can play is to connect impacted residents with the various services and agencies that they need, and act as a conduit for them."
People or organisations interested in supporting bushfire-affected communities should register with GIVIT to offer donations and support.
