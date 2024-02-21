The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

HRCC assisting residents of Dadswells Bridge through bushfire recovery

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 22 2024 - 10:38am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As part of its disaster recovery services, Horsham Rural City Council is providing essential support to those affected by the bushfires that hit Dadswells Bridge on Tuesday, February 13.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.