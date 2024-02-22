Country championships headline a busy weekend for Hornets, Munyard wins

On Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18, two of the Horsham Hornets' junior representative teams competed in separate tournaments.

Bendigo hosted the junior country championships that the Hornets' under-18 boys competed in, whilst the under-16 boys played in Maryborough.

Meanwhile, Horsham junior Levi Munyard won the under-18s division one grand final with the Ballarat Miners at the country championships.

In round one, Munyard came up against his hometown side and brother Zane and scored eight points as the Miners claimed an 87-37 win.

Pool victories over Wodonga and Maffra followed before a semi-final against Bendigo.

Munyard scored eight points in the 51-36 win, then 11 points in a 75-46 semi-final victory over Phillip Island.

The 15-year-old saved his best for the grand final against Leongatha.

The Horsham Hornets' Under-16 boys C squad competed at the Maryborough tournament on Saturday, February 17, and Sunday, February 18. Picture supplied

Munyard top-scored with 18 as the Miners claimed a 59-54 victory.

After its round one loss to Ballarat, where Micah Livingston scored 14 points, he led the Hornets in scoring in a 48-72 loss to Maffra.

Archie Elliott stood up with 17 points in a 38-56 loss to Wodonga before Livingstone put up 19 in a 65-57 quarter-final loss to Seymour.

Jonty Blair and Jasper Christian stood out for the under-the under-16 boys in Maryborough.

After a tough loss to Ballarat in round one, the Hornets consistently found the scoreboard.

Horsham junior Levi Munyard won the under-18 boys division one Junior Country Championships with the Ballarat Miners. Picture supplied

Blair top-scored with 14 points in a 23-35 loss to Warracknabeal before Christian had 15 in a 38-14 win over Macedon Ranges.

Horsham's tournament finished with a 46-58 loss to Maryborough; Blair again impacted the offensive end with 18 points.