The iconic Big Koala survived the fires, family home was not so lucky

Despite losing a home on the Crute family property during the February Fires, owners of the Giant Koala, Doug and Pat Crute, are grateful their business survived and is still open.
Their own home also survived mainly due to a wind change, fire retardant, and a full creek behind the property, which acted as a fire break.
The 80-year-old family home was lost when the fire tore through Dadswells Bridge on Tuesday, February 13.
The nearby town of Pomona lost 46 homes and other outbuildings.
These figures and the huge losses experienced by others were not lost on Ms Crute, who said her heart went out to them.
"It [the fire] was ferocious; it was worse than the previous one a decade ago, and it was so moving so fast," she said.
"The house we lost was about 80 to100 years old, but the possessions inside are irreplaceable," Mr Crute said.
The home belonged to his grandparents and held many memories and keepsakes.
Mr Crute's 91-year-old mother was alone on the property in another house on the day of the fire; he evacuated her as the fire closed in on Dadswells Bridge on Tuesday, February 13.
She stayed with the Crutes until it was safe to return to her home, but it has taken a few days for it to sink in that we've lost the house, according to Mr Crute.
Fortunately, the house was vacant at the time of the fire.
Mr Crute spoke highly of the Fire Management Crew and the Firies.
"They were good," he said.
"They were helpful and provided me with an escort to get Mum and bring her back to our home.
"The support all around has been amazing," he said.
Mr Crute is no stranger to fires, having served with the Fire Brigade for 40 years.
He was surprised at the number of people who wanted to know if the Giant Koala had survived.
"We've had numerous calls to see if it survived and was still standing," he said.
"I don't think it would have burnt; it's been here for 70 years and looks like being here for a lot longer," he said.
"The authorities got it right with their forecast," he said, "They were prepared; we were lucky in that regard."
