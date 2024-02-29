The Wimmera Mail-Times
The iconic Big Koala survived the fires, family home was not so lucky

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated March 1 2024 - 8:47am, first published February 29 2024 - 12:00pm
Despite losing a home on the Crute family property during the February Fires, owners of the Giant Koala, Doug and Pat Crute, are grateful their business survived and is still open.

