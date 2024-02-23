Murtoa affordable housing units constructed and ready for residents

The Yarriambiack Shire Council is celebrating the opening of four new affordable housing units in the municipality.
Two units were constructed in Murtoa while another two are in Woomelang.
The project was funded with $2.8 million secured through the Regional Infrastructure Fund in 2022 for which mayor Kylie Zanker expressed gratitude.
"The funding has allowed the realisation of the Council's vision to offer alternative housing options for our older residents," said Cr Zanker.
"The primary goal is to provide downsizing opportunities into smaller, energy-efficient houses that require less maintenance, catering specifically to the needs of the aging population."
The Shire has collaborated with Dunmunkle Lodge to manage the units in Murtoa.
Following a thorough expression of interest and public notification process, the Council unanimously decided to enter into a 50-year lease agreement with Dunmunkle Lodge.
Cr Zanker highlighted the significance of this proactive partnership, emphasising the combination of securing funds for housing expansion and collaborating with a reputable not-for-profit, Shire-based organisation for future management.
Dunmunkle Lodge chief executive Peter Ballagh welcomed the partnership as a "commendable initiative that values enabling residents to stay longer in their communities".
"The collaboration also opens up opportunities for residents to access additional services such as home and gardening maintenance services," he said.
The Murtoa units are complete, and are ready for tenants.
Leases have been entered into and the new homes will soon be occupied.
