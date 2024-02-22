Police arrests for vehicle theft, but seek information on separate incident

A spokesperson for Horsham Police said five males have been arrested in regard to recent stolen vehicles.
Police issued warrants for five males after an incident in Horsham on the morning of Wednesday, February 21.
The males were arrested in Beaufort for theft of vehicles.
All vehicles were recovered.
In a separate matter, police are still seeking information from the public about the driver of a stolen vehicle that smashed through a property on the corner of Drummond Street and Federation Avenue in Horsham between 12.30 and 12.45 a.m. on Thursday, February 8.
A spokesperson for Horsham Police said a person was seen fleeing from the scene after a black Ford Ranger Ute crashed through the fence of the private address.
The vehicle had been stolen from Pepper Tree Lane in Horsham between February 6 and 7.
Police are keen to speak to anyone with information from both sites.
Police have used these incidents as a timely reminder to people to lock their cars and not leave keys in the garage or anywhere near vehicles where they can be easily accessible.
