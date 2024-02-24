Grampians Health employees growing their careers with leadership training

Grampians Health employees Kelly Lee and Tricia McInnes recently took advantage of the organisation's Clinician Two Manager Emerging Leaders Program to step up in their careers.
Ms McInnes had been working with Grampians Health as a nurse for 24 years in Edenhope when she chose to take on the training.
Ms Lee initially joined Grampians Health Stawell's administration department, but soon progressed to other roles.
For over six months, Ms McInnes and Ms Lee attended several sessions about the basics of leadership, with a particular focus on transitioning to a leadership role.
Led by renowned consultant Dr Elise Sullivan, the course focused on ways to help clinicians transition to a leadership role, equipping them with resources to deal with situations that managers face daily.
"The Emerging Leaders course have given me more confidence in my own ability, and it has been instrumental in helping familiarise myself with strategies to have the difficult conversations and deal differently with difficult situations," said Ms McInnes.
"The resources were great."
Not too long after she attended the program, Ms Lee was confident enough to apply for a bigger role as a Practice Manager at Stawell Medical Centre, a position that she was successful in securing.
"The Emerging Leaders course taught me to recognise my strengths, weaknesses, and has boosted my confidence as a leader," said Ms Lee.
"It has helped me in my new role by providing new perspectives on skills such as effective communication, problem solving, decision making, and time management."
Ms MacInnes added that communication skills, organisational skills, the importance of having time for yourself and self care strategies are some of the skills she learnt from this course.
"I also have more confidence in myself as a leader and my own abilities as a clinician as a whole," she said.
