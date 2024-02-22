Dimboola to host world's best barefoot skiers at Peter Taylor Memorial

Some of Australia and the world's best barefoot water-skiers will descend on Dimboola for the Peter Taylor Memorial Barefoot Water Ski Tournament on Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24.
Competitors will participate in slalom and trick events, with juniors taking on the night jump on Friday and the elite athletes taking on the event on Saturday night.
England's Hayden Knaggs and William Leigh have already been confirmed, whilst a large Australian contingent is competing.
"We've only had two apologies from people who can't compete due to work commitments," said Dimboola Boat and Ski Club president Darren Bone.
In addition to the action, there will be a fireworks display on Saturday evening and a raffle to raise money for Wimmera Against Cancer in Kids and the Rural Outreach Program.
The bi-annual event is held in honour of the former president of the Victorian Barefoot Waterski Club.
"He was a great friend of mine and a great friend of all the barefoot community," Bone said.
"A larger-than-life person who was loud and proud."
Taylor's giving nature was something that always stood out to Bone.
"He taught me a lot of barefoot stuff personally. He would jump in a boat and go and help anyone that wants to learn free of charge; that's what was good about him," he said.
"That's why he touched so many people because he was always helping someone."
The action begins at Dimboola Recreation Reserve at 7 am on February 23 and 24.
