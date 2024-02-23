Remember what's important: A reflection on grief, faith, and resilience

We seem to have a default mindset that the world will go on as it always has, and although slightly shaken in the past few years, we've rushed to return to our distractions, entertainment, institutions and comforts.
When individuals and families are rocked by tragedy the illusion is broken, but mainly for them and much more briefly for the rest of us.
A death, lost home, diagnosis - these change lives forever, but for some crazy reason we never expect those things to happen to us.
We gather around and try to find the words and actions that might help ease the pain, but for each individual, it's a solo journey of grief with unlimited twists and turns to navigate.
I've no idea how anyone does this life without the love of God, and an understanding of eternity, knowing that our existence on earth is only a temporary set-up.
My faith in all that Jesus does for me saves me from the depths of despair here on earth.
While there is always loss, there is also always love and joy.
Our community has experienced some dramatic loss in recent weeks with the bushfires, but also wonderful joy as we've watched brightly painted cars take a turn down the main drag and children reveling in the Operation 19:14 colour run.
The capacity we have to pull together, share, plan, work, create - what an amazing bunch of people we are surrounded by - thank you community.
Meanwhile, whether grieving or celebrating, we do still need to get on with our daily lives in 2024, and for me this week that's meant bills, a teen in Year 12 and groceries.
I've finally got my act together to put a magnetized shopping list on the fridge - yes, it's been a big few days!
I used to know the name of every doll my three daughters had when they were little, and exactly where every sock, drink bottle and pair of scissors was.
Now, there are times I can't remember the names of my own pets.
I'm under no illusion that my shopping list will save me, as I'm perfectly capable of working the supermarket aisles clutching my list, staring at it very hard and still coming home without the most important thing!
The capacity we have to pull together, share, plan, work, create - what an amazing bunch of people we are surrounded by...- Yolande Grosser
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.