Man's best friends who served with Australian soldiers during conflict

Every year, the deeds and sacrifices of animals in war are commemorated on February 24, the National Day for War Animals.
Animals are often said to be man's best friend, but history shows it was never more true than during conflict and hardship.
During the war, man's best friend became so much more in the form of transport, messengers, protectors, and mascots.
They have played an important part in all wars in which Australians have been involved.
Most would remember the story about the Simpsons donkey.
The story of the soldier who shipped out to Gallipoli with the AIF and rescued wounded men on Gallipoli with a donkey has been told to schoolchildren through the generations.
Simpson's actions are regarded as the highest expression of mateship, and he remains one of Australia's best-known historical figures.
Private Simpson found himself at ANZAC Cove on 25 April 1915 and was killed less than four weeks later.
The bravery and partnership of this man with the donkey soon became the most prominent symbol of Australian courage and tenacity on Gallipoli.
While the donkey made famous by Simpson is perhaps the best-known example of a beast of burden, mules were in constant demand to carry supplies to the frontline.
Horses served with valor during the First World War, often on the frontline.
Only one returned after faithful service of the 136,000 Australian horses sent to serve.
After General Bridges died in May 1915 from a wound sustained at Gallipoli, his favourite horse, Sandy, returned to Australia, eventually finding a home at the Australian War Memorial.
The Camel Corps was formed in the early years of the First World War. By late 1917, the Desert Mounted Corps had some 6,000 camels.
The homing ability and navigational skills of carrier pigeons were used during the First and Second World Wars.
Some were even awarded medals for gallantry.
Working dogs were used by the Royal Australian Engineers in 1918, with sappers handling messenger dogs in the trenches of France.
Search dogs were used from 1944 after the raising of the First Australian Dog Platoon. Mine detection and scout dogs were used in Korea and Vietnam, and Explosive Detection Dogs were used to counter the threat of improvised explosive devices in Afghanistan.
During the First World War, many Australians brought animals from home to the training camps in Egypt. When the war ended, they were donated to the Cairo Zoo.
As late as the 1950s, it was said to have had the largest collection of Australian native animals outside of Australia. Since then, a selection of dogs, cats, goats, possums, rams, eagles, monkeys, turtles, and many more have acted as formal or informal mascots for Australian units.
The Australian War Memorial commemorates displays dedicated memorials to the anilams who served alongside Australians in all conflicts.
"Australian war animals have demonstrated true valour and an enduring partnership with humans. The bond is unbreakable, their sacrifice great" - Australian War Animal Memorial Organisation.
Source: The Australian War Memorial
