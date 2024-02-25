Expect the unexpected when illusionist Cosentino comes to Horsham

Entertainer, trailblazer, and master of illusion Cosentino has announced his Decennium The Greatest Hits Tour and will perform at the Horsham Town Hall on Wednesday, February 28, and Thursday, February 29.
He won't give much away about what to expect but said the audience is guaranteed the unexpected in song dance, humour, audience participation, and magic.
In the ten years since Cosentino became an overnight sensation on Australia's Got Talent, he has become a household name in Australia and internationally.
"I say overnight success with a smile because I'd been performing for years before AGT. It's just that television gave me the exposure I needed, and it also showed that my craft could be successful on the screen," he said.
He said being the second-place getter on AGT was no barrier to his success; it was the perfect springboard. The first prize was a recording contract, and I didn't need that, so the exposure of the second was perfect for me.
Even before he began performing in schools and shopping centers as a side gig to school at 12, he took locks apart at home and was curious about escapism that defied his age.
His parents were supportive, but as far as making it a career, he had a challenge convincing his Dad in particular because he had no blueprint of proof that his craft could be a successful lifetime career.
However, all that is history as Cosentino is now regarded as Australia's most successful magician, and while he accepts that title humbly, he attributes a lot of that to his ability to transcend many mediums.
He was the first Australian magician ever to create nine prime-time TV specials that have been screened worldwide, has become a multiple best-selling author after struggling at school, and even had a feature in a Hollywood movie.
Cosentino, the quietly spoken magician, said when he started out, he wanted his craft to receive the same level of respect and attention that being an author or actor did, and he believed his success has helped do that.
"The last ten years have been incredible for me professionally and personally. Australia got to know me through AGT, and since then, I have consistently toured full houses across the globe; what a ride it has been!
"My brand-new show, Decennium, is a 90-minute stage spectacular," he said, "You don't want to miss it."
Written, produced, and choreographed by Cosentino, he performs his most death-defying escapes that will thrill your senses, he said.
His award-winning live touring shows have been staged to rave reviews and packed houses in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Macau, and South East Asia.
A winner of multiple Merlin Awards, the highest accolades in the magic industry, Cosentino has been awarded both the 'International Magician of the Year' and the 'International Escape Artist of the Year.'
The Merlin Awards are presented by the New York International Magician's Society; previous winners include David Copperfield, Criss Angel, and Penn & Teller.
Cosentino was the runner-up on Australia's Got Talent season 5, the winner of Dancing With The Stars Australia season 13, and starred in the Jackie Chan film 'Bleeding Steel,' which debuted at #1 at the Chinese box office.
Cosentino has also created an animated book series called 'The Mysterious World of Cosentino.' The four-book series has been released globally to critical acclaim. His latest book 'Tricked,' an instructional magic & performance hardback, has been released in Australia, New Zealand, and across Asia.
