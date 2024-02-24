Finals fever building as Horsham's summer sporting seasons hit crunch time

Horsham's cricket, lawn bowls and tennis stars relished the cooler conditions on Saturday, February 24, but all summer sports are heating up as seasons hit crunch time.
The Wimmera Playing Area lawn bowls is already in the swing of its finals series.
Horsham City clashed with Nhill for a chance to take on Horsham Golf in the division one grand final.
Meanwhile Coughlin Park played Dimboola in the division two preliminary final and Horsham City met Horsham Golf in division three.
The lawn bowls midweek finals series is also red hot this week with Horsham City to meet Sunnyside in the division one grand final, and Goroke Edenhope taking on Sunnyside in the division two decider.
All four Central Wimmera Tennis Association Pennant sides were guarenteed a finals berth, but the fight for the second chance spot was still up for grabs.
A win for Central Park against Horsham Lawn, would secure the formers spot in the top two.
But, a loss for Central Park could have opened the door for Drung South to climb up the ladder if the side could beat St Michaels.
Horsham Tigers and Horsham Saints were in a similar position in the Horsham Cricket Association's A grade competition.
The Tigers held the advantage, but a loss against the Noradjuha Toolondo Bullants would give an opportunity for the Saints to take fourth place, if the side could beat Homers.
