Wickets galore as HCA A Grade season enters final round of regular season

Bowlers dominated day one of the HCA A Grade competition in the final round of the regular season on Saturday, February 24.
A combined 39 wickets fell as teams prepared for the upcoming finals series.
At Sunnyside Recreation Reserve, an unbeaten 111 from Homers captain Adam Atwood left the ladder leaders 8/247 at stumps.
Openers Patrick Mills (38), Monty Wynne (23) and Chaminda Gamage (25) all made starts.
Horsham Saints opening bowler Brock Hamerston finished his 28 overs with 3/86.
West Wimmera has is under pressure against Lubeck Murtoa at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
After winning the toss and electing to bowl, the Warriors bowled the home side out for 151 in the 49th over.
Mudlarks captain Shannon Reddie scored an unbeaten 84 from 184 balls, whilst Nathan Alexander took three wickets each.
In reply, West Wimmera were 6/60 at stumps.
Lubeck Murtoa fast bowler Nic Ballagh ripped through the top order with 4/21 from 11 over.
Warriors keeper/batter Jobe Dickinson top-scored with 21 off 31 balls.
At City Oval, another 15 wickets fell on day one.
After losing the toss and being sent into the field, the Horsham Tigers managed to bowl Noradjuha Toolondo out for 194 in the 53rd over.
Bullants captain Matt Combe scored 50 off 71 balls (with 10 boundaries), whilst Shane Oakley made a patient 38 from 84 deliveries.
Jordan McDonald made sure the tail wagged with 20 off 31 balls.
Tigers captain Tyler Puls was the pick of the bowlers with 4/21 off 13.1 overs, whilst leg spinner Angus Adams added three wickets.
Combe then went to work with the ball.
The right-arm quick took 3/28 off eight overs, as the Tigers were restricted to 5/76 at stumps.
Openers Brenton Hallam (38) and Dom Rose (24) laid a strong platform before late wickets fell.
Horsham Tigers bowler Dale Driden has ripped through the Noradjuha Toolondo batting order on day one of the final round of the regular season.
Driden took 7/18 off 14.5 overs as the Bullants were limited to 9/59 at Noradjuha Recreation Reserve.
Rup/Minyip opening batter Nicholas Hudson made 55 off 87 deliveries as the home side were 9/301 at stumps.
Blackheath Dimboola Bowler Maya Schorback took 6/25 as the Bulls finished their season with a seven-wicket victory.
Josh Hutchinson made 84 from 89 balls as Laharum cruised to a 103-run win at Cameron Oval.
At Coughlin Park, Lubeck Murtoa batters William Gellatly and Phillip Yew made unbeaten half-centuries in a 94-run win over Horsham Saints.
The Mudlarks finished the regular season as minor premiers.
Jeremy Schmidt scored 54 not out off 50 balls as Natimuk held on for a thrilling four-run win over Colts at Dudley Cornell Park 2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.