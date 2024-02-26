Music in May Park, a music-filled afternoon with the Horsham Band

May Park was filled with the sounds of live music by the Horsham Rural City Band on Sunday afternoon.
Playing for about two hours, the music attracted people of all ages, with some singing along, air-conducting, and dancing to the music.
The Sunday Sounds event promised an afternoon of live music for family and friends, and the band delivered.
In addition to the fine musicians, the conductor added to the entertainment with her energy and quick wit.
People gathered on rugs with a cool drink, others came prepared with picnic baskets, and others went the whole measure with a barbeque and salads.
In 2022, the Band celebrated 150 years since its inception with many musicians and performances to their credit.
The Band provided entertainment for the Horsham Australia Day celebrations and will perform at the Natimuk Show on March 23 and Anzac Day in Horsham on April 25.
The Band recently moved to new premises in Jubilee Hall, Roberts Ave Horsham.
