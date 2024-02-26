The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Music in May Park, a music-filled afternoon with the Horsham Band

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
February 26 2024 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

May Park was filled with the sounds of live music by the Horsham Rural City Band on Sunday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.