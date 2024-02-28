Nhill punch grand final ticket as Wimmera lawn bowlers prepare for showdown

Nhill has upset minor premiers Horsham City to earn a spot in the Wimmera Playing Area division one weekend pennant grand final.
After finishing the regular season in third, Nhill defeated City 12-4 (72-66) at Sunnyside Bowling Club on Saturday, February 24.
Horsham City took the first rink 22 shots to 17.
Derek Ballinger, Bryan Avory, Gary Knight and skip Daniel Gloury edged Brad Blackwood Colin Alexander, Roger Brown and Nhill skip Kevin Jones.
The lead was extended on the second rink as Colin Morrell, Geoffrey Inglis, Ron Dolby and skip Anthony King defeated Bob Schneider, Barry Cramer, Barry Morrison and skip Allan King 29 shots to 17.
However, Nhill roared back in the third, in a 38-15 win.
Ryder Byrnes, Terry Robins, Greg Ryan and skip Darren Gebert defeated Bruce Campbell, Billy Hogan, Graham McDonald and skip Kevin Clyne.
Horsham Golf has won the two regular-season meetings.
Golf won its home match 15-1 (92-61) in round six before a 14-2 (69-63) victory in round 13.
Nhill will have two sides in grand finals.
Their division two side (who finished minor premiers) will play Coughlin Park after a 13-3 (67-62) win over Dimboola.
In division three minor premiers, Sunnyside faces fourth-placed Horsham City.
The grand finals will be played at the Dimboola Bowling Club on Saturday, March 2.
