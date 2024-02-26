Central Park cements double chance as CWTA season is finals bound

With results going in Central Park's favour, it has earned a double chance in the 2023/24 CWTA pennant finals.
Hosting Horsham Lawn, the home side ended with an 8-4 (85-56) win on Saturday, February 24.
Meanwhile, Drung South, who required a win to keep its top two hopes alive, was held to a 6-6 (70-66) draw with St Michaels.
Lachlan Punchard and Luke Walker got Lawn off to a strong start with an 8-6 doubles win before Central Park got the momentum.
The home side won the next six matches and took a strong position in the tie.
At the Drung South Tennis Club, St Michaels started strongly.
Steve Schultz and Peter Hayes won the first doubles tie before the hosts got on top.
Drung South won the next three rubbers as they looked to surge ahead.
However, neither side could hold the momentum as the hosts' three consecutive wins were the most for the tie.
Yolly Mollineaux did not register a loss for Dung South.
There were doubles victories with Kirby Knight and Hayley Reid, and a singles win over Mia Rees.
Schultz remained unbeaten for St Michaels.
Along with the doubles win alongside Hayes, Schultz had a singles win over Aaron Jennings and a doubles victory with Chris Ellis.
A 7-7 (79-80) draw with Brimpaen was good enough for Horsham Lawn to clinch the A Special minor premiership with an 11-2-1 regular season record.
Natimuk finished second with a 10-2-1 record; they defeated Central Park 10-4 (99-57) in round 15.
In other matches, Horsham Lawn O'Connor defeated Homers 12-2 (102-62), and Haven edged Drung South 8-6 (82-71.)
Kalkee and Horsham Lawn O'Connor are the other teams that qualified for finals.
Central Park remained on the top of the A Grade ladder after an 8-4 (88-55) win over Horsham Lawn McGennisken.
St Michaels Red and White also recorded victories, with red finishing in second place.
Horsham Lawn Bardell and Horsham Lawn McGennisken will join the top two in the finals.
Despite a last-round bye, Central Park has comfortably finished on top of the B Special ladder.
The minor premiers had a 10-2-1 record, three wins ahead of Horsham Lawn in second.
In round 15, Lawn had a 14-2 (89-38) victory over Haven, whilst Natimuk had a 12-4 (83-62) win over Laharum.
Horsham Lawn, Laharum and Natimuk make up the remainder of the top four for finals.
