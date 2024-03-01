The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Council on board for the long haul, for communities devastated by fire

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
March 1 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Dadswells Bridge and Pomonal Fires were featured in the February Horsham Rural City Council meeting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.