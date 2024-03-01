Council on board for the long haul, for communities devastated by fire

The Dadswells Bridge and Pomonal Fires were featured in the February Horsham Rural City Council meeting.
During councilor reports, the mayor, Robyn Gulline, said she had attended the community meetings at Dadswells Bridge, and the council was on board for the long haul of restoration.
"Council is the central point of contact for information after the fire and while the rebuild is undertaken, no matter how long that takes she said.
"Council is now in recovery mode, as is our role in a natural disaster like this," she said.
However, even though Emergency Services are in charge of the immediate incident, she was proud to say that HRCC had been on the ground with equipment and people to help save the small community and would remain as long as needed.
"I am happy to say, Joh Brown was at the center of things providing what assistance council to as soon as the need was there, " she said.
The mayor acknowledged the outstanding work of the volunteers during the fires who remain working with the community.
"We have a collective stand and will be with Dadswells Bridge to the end," she said.
"HRCC acts as a recovery agency in the rebuild," she said.
"Anyone who needs advice or assistance can ring council offices, and they will be given the information they need to contact services.
" Blaze Aid will arrive this week to begin work on fencing and other areas of the rebuild.
She encouraged the community to give what time they have, no matter how small, to help rebuild and get the community back on its feet.
Councillors Bob Redden and Penny Flynn supported the mayor's words and wished everyone affected by the February fires a speedy recovery.
Cr Redden issued a plea to the public to show additional vigilance with cigarette butts which have been known to be the cause of fires in the past.
A spokesperson for HRCC said the grader team assisted in reducing the fire damage by clearing roadsides during the height of the Dadswells Bridge Fire.
Council staff worked through the night to support and help save much of the infrastructure. One house was lost at Dadswells Bridge.
