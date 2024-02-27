Thousands line Wimmera River for Peter Taylor Memorial Water-Ski tournament

More than 2700 people lined the banks of the Wimmera River as Dimboola hosted the bi-annual Peter Taylor Memorial Barefoot Water-Ski Tournament on Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24.
Some of the world's and Australia's best barefooters competed in slalom events, whilst the night jumps on Friday and Saturday proved extremely popular.
"I was fairly impressed with the amount of people [that attended] and the people that liked the show. So I think it went off all right," Dimboola Boat and Ski Club president Darren Bone said.
"All day Saturday, and then Saturday night, you couldn't ask for better weather if you ordered it."
Once the action finished on the water, the thousands in attendance looked to the skies as fireworks beamed across Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
"The finale with fireworks was pretty good. Most people love that," Bone said.
A charity auction also raised a significant amount of money.
About $13,400 will be shared between Wimmera Against Cancer in Kids and the Rural Outreach Program.
The figure is almost double of what has been raised in recent years.
"We can't make any money if no one chips in," he said.
"So we're very privileged to have sponsors for what we had to the tune of what we got. So we're grateful for that."
