Penny Spriggs sails through the opening of her own hairdresser

Horsham's Penny Spriggs said she's always wanted to open up her own hairdresser, and having cut the ribbon on Foil and Fade Hairdressing on Tuesday, January 2, she says the early days have been smooth sailing.
"It's been really good," said Ms Spriggs.
"[I've] always got someone in the seat."
The process went well right from the start according to Ms Spriggs.
"I came and had a look at the shop when it was for lease and just sort of went from there," she said.
"It was just the right time, right location and a good setup."
Ms Spriggs' Foil and Fade Hairdressing is now located at 157b Baillie Street.
While she begins the journey of owning her own business, Ms Spriggs brings with her a wealth of experience with a pair of scissors.
"I've always been a hairdresser for the past 17 years," Ms Spriggs said.
"I got away from that for the last three years and did a bit of barbering as well. I've always been a hairdresser since I was 17."
Ms Spriggs' experience means she can offer a range of services out of her hairdresser, including men's cuts and beards, kids and teens cuts, and ladies cuts, colouring, perming and treatments.
Currently the only hairdresser working out of her new shop, Ms Spriggs is looking to keep things small, enjoying the one-on-one style of her appointments.
"[I want] people to feel comfortable when they come in," she said.
For those looking to book in with Ms Spriggs at Foil and Fade Hairdressing, you can call 0493 839 913 or book online via Facebook.
