Schorback's star in family affair for Blackheath Dimboola's season finale

Saturday, February 24, was a special occasion for the Schorback family in round 15 of the HCA C Grade season.
Nathan, Maya, Isobelle, Lilly, Albert and Edward Schorback all featured for Blackheath Dimboola, whilst wife and mother Kate also made a cameo in the field, against Homers at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
"It's the first time being able to get all five kids on the ground, and then obviously took the opportunity to dress Kate up as well," Nathan said.
"It was something I'd been aiming to do for a while. I thought this might be the last chance to do it, so why not go for it."
Despite having to listen to their Dad more on the field, Nathan believes they still enjoy his company.
"I think deep down, they love it. Dad's advice might fall on deaf ears, but generally, they're really, really happy to get out and play with Dad," he said.
"I think they enjoy it. But I think Dad enjoys it more than they do."
On the field, it was Maya who starred; the right-armer took 6/25 in the seven-wicket victory.
"To be on the ground and a part of it when she did was something special," Nathan said.
Albert also impressed with the bat in hand.
'Bertie' as he is known, scored an unbeaten 38 off 45 balls and hit the winning runs with Edward at the other end.
Nathan has seen the boys' improvement since being exposed to senior cricket.
"The two boys being younger, you can see them starting to develop. Senior cricket really helping them along," he said.
"To see him hold his own against some grown men, that's something pretty special. Even down to his junior cricket when he's playing in his own age group.
"They haven't managed to get him out this season."
Whilst Isobelle, Lilly and Maya are still loving their cricket.
"I think most girls their age are looking to give it away by this stage. That's if they haven't made it into some sort of rep cricket," he said.
"But it's good to have them still keen to play. I know they enjoy it; they love it."
Nathan and Albert will feature in the Bulls' final match of the A Grade season when they host Laharum at Dimboola Recreation Reserve on Saturday, March 2.
