Ashes to Ashes: The David Bowie Experience to take the Stage in Horsham

John Hall
By John Hall
February 29 2024 - 9:00am
Experts warn of a space oddity bound for Horsham with a hit of modern love on Saturday, March 9, as Ashes to Ashes: The David Bowie Experience will take centre stage at Horsham Town Hall.

John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

