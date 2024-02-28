Ashes to Ashes: The David Bowie Experience to take the Stage in Horsham

Experts warn of a space oddity bound for Horsham with a hit of modern love on Saturday, March 9, as Ashes to Ashes: The David Bowie Experience will take centre stage at Horsham Town Hall.
Bowie's golden years will shine again with the two-hour concert covering the mega star's five decade career spanning 27 studio albums.
Ashes to Ashes prides itself on capturing the quintessential essence of Bowie's live performances and channelling it with pure rock gusto.
The performance in fronted by Paul Matthews, an artist whose vocal resemblance to Bowie himself has been described as 'eerie'.
Mr Matthews is backed up by a talented group of musicians including Marco Giardini (keys), Guy Hunt (guitar), Dan Irizarry (bass), Mark Hudson (saxophone, percussion, and more), and Matt Carter (drums).
Bowie fans can expect to be transported through the Bowie universe as Ashes To Ashes performs all of Bowie's illustrious hits, including 'Heroes,' 'Let's Dance,' 'Rebel Rebel,' 'Space Oddity,' 'Ziggy Stardust,' 'Life On Mars,' 'Young Americans,' 'Modern Love,' and more.
Tickets for the show are available via the Horsham Town Hall website.
