Council addresses misinformation, Horsham not currently evacuating

Horsham Rural City Council released the following statement this evening, February 27, 2024.
"Horsham is not currently being evacuated.
There has been misinformation circulating from metropolitan news outlets about this.
Remain calm, stay informed, and please remember that VicEmergency and VicEmergency - Grampians are the appropriate sources for up-to-date emergency information in the Wimmera area.
If you live in a bushfire risk area, such as in an urban area, there is no need to evacuate but you should stay informed via the VicEmergency website or app. You can also listen to radio stations ABC Wimmera, MixxFM or 3WM for emergency information.
If you live in a bushfire high-risk area, it is recommended that you leave and go to a safer place while the Catastrophic Fire Danger Rating remains in place. Plan to leave your home or accommodation early in the morning or the night before.
The VicEmergency app aligns with the VicEmergency website, providing a centralised location for Victorians to access timely emergency information and warnings.
The Wimmera72 website is a Wimmera Emergency Management Team resource that helps people prepare for emergencies - https://wimmera72.com.au/"
