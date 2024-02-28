Full Volley: record volleyball season in Horsham ahead as numbers surge

The numbers tell the story for Volleyball Horsham with a record season ahead.
Forty-three teams will participate across seven grades of competition, involving over 275 players, consisting of 144 females and 131 males, with 12 games played on Monday and eight on Wednesday evenings.
Participation has steadily increased post-Covid as each season has gone by in parallel with the sport statewide.
Unfortunately, games on Monday nights have had to be cut back to 45 minutes to ensure we are still not playing at midnight, while bye teams have been created on Wednesday's to stay within the four-hour window of court space available.
If that isn't enough proof that a new multi-purpose stadium in Horsham is needed, then I'll eat my hat!
Suppose Monday night's competition is any indication, with the St Brigid's College stadium abuzz with activity.
In that case players in the Women's, A and B grades were in for a fun night of participation on Monday, February 26.
The highlight match in the women's was the Lakers and Tsunami going head to head.
Lakers made the preliminary final last season and will look to Kayla Kelm to be at her dynamic best, ably supported by Tayla Eltze and Ella Hogan.
The new look Tsunami team will see sisters Tamikah and Tiffany Petering taking the court for the first time together in what promises to be an interesting sibling dynamic.
In A grade, a new look, younger Phantoms team, under the experienced Shaun Bray, will take on the experienced Tsunami team headed by Laelah Robertson.
Phantoms will rely on setter Noah Werry and the high-leaping Oscar Jackman to combine well, while Robertson has Heath Warrick and Alex Baker as her key players.
In B grade, a grand final replay of sorts will be the standout match when the Horsham College teachers' team of Maccas Malakas, headed by Luke McCallum and Nick Rigas, renew acquaintances with a new look student team from Horsham College Stars spearheaded by Kylie Angue and Paige Millar.
Stars got the better of Maccas Malakas in last season's grand final, so a tight contest beckoned.
One final come-and-try night will be held at the Ararat Fitness Centre on Thursday, February 29 from 6.30-7.30pm.
A regular competition is scheduled to start next week, so there is still time for people to enter their teams.
If anyone can't make it but would like to be included in a team in the competition, they can contact info@volleyballhorsham.com.au and leave their details.
In line with the increase in participation across the state, Phantoms experienced the same increase with over 100 participants across the two trials held in Warrnambool and Horsham for teams to compete in the upcoming season of State League.
Numbers exceeded the club's expectations, with over 70 males and 40 females trialling.
The club made the decision to enter a fourth men's team, which will play in the State League 2 division, with team entries already secured for Premier 1 and 2 and State League 1.
The club will use tournaments in Warrnambool and Ballarat next month to prepare the teams for the State League, with the season set to commence on April 6.
