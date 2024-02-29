Aged care residents gain better access to doctors through VisionFlex carts

Residents in Wimmera Nursing Home and Dimboola Care Community will have better access to specialist medical consultations through new Telehealth carts.
The $18,000 VisionFlex carts have been made available through a pilot trial from Western Victoria Primary Health Network.
The carts can be wheeled to the room of non-ambulant residents so they can communicate directly with a medical specialist or other professional clinicians.
Grampians Health Care community operations director West, Sarah Kleinitz said the new Telehealth carts were invaluable for increasing resident access to specialists and additional supports.
"These carts provide greatly improved access for residents to consult with specialists because they remove that concern of them having to travel to metropolitan or regional cities for face-to-face visits," Ms Kleinitz said.
"The carts are equipped with their own observation monitors so they can provide the specialist with the resident's blood pressure, oxygen saturation and heart rate in real time.
"There is also a detachable camera that can provide the specialist with close-up views of wounds or lesions.
"The unit really does allow for a thorough examination from the specialist without the need for a face-to-face consult.
"We appreciate the support of the Western Victoria Primary Health Network with this program."
