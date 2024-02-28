Food, drinks and private fire units, community prepares to defend its own

Updated February 28 2024.
Food and drinks for the Firies
The Horsham CFA will accept non-perishable food like muesli bars, energy bars, fruit, and slabs of water for the Firies, and they will be distributed where needed.
They can be dropped off at 17-19 McLachlan Street Horsham but it is preferred that you call first on 5362 1700 to make arrangements.
Original story
Buangor and surrounding community members are advised that due to the extreme fire danger forecast for Wednesday, February 28, a community meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 27, at 6.30 pm at the Buangor Sports Centre to prepare and implement a plan for Wednesday.
All and any operations that are required in the coming days will be done from the Buangor Sport Centre.
"We have chosen this as the base because geographically it is placed in one of the safest spots to gather and work from," organiser Lauren Smithwick said.
"Our community is building our defense if we need to protect our community from fire; we know we are facing catastrophic conditions," she said.
Buangor CFA Captain Josiah Pitcher is working with the community to prepare for the fire they hope they don't have while his team is fighting the fire in the Mt Cole region.
"Our guys have been out day and night assisting with the fire that has been burning since Friday, and we need to be prepared to defend ourselves in case," Ms Smithwick said.
If you cannot attend the meeting, have a private fire unit, and wish to register to help, please get in touch with the number below.
You can contact the organizers if you do not have a fire unit but would like to register as a team member.
In addition to fighting the fires, our volunteers must be looked after," she said.
If you cannot join the team but want to help, please help with food and drinks for the Buangor team fighting the fires.
"No one is looking after our team; we've only had food or drinks I can supply, so if anyone could help us with that, it would be appreciated, she said.
Supplies can be dropped off at the Buangor Sports Centre or by calling the number below to arrange drop-off.
For further information, please get in touch with Lauren Smithwick at 0448 332 967
