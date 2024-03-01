West Wimmera Warriors claim one day final after 88-run win against Homers

West Wimmera has claimed the first piece of silverware of the HCA A Grade season after an 88-run win over Homers in the one-day final on Sunday, February 25.
The Warriors won the toss and batted at City Oval as Brad Alexander and Jobe Dickinson looked to lay a platform.
Both openers made starts (18 and 24) before being removed by Gibson Perry and Joey Nagorcka.
The partnership of Nathan Alexander and Mitch Dahlenburg proved vital.
Fifty-five runs were added to the total before Chaminda Gamage (2) and captain Adam Atwood (3) dismissed the middle order.
Alexander combined with Trevor Polkinghorne for a 59-run partnership before Alexander's innings ended.
He scored an 82-ball 93, including five 4s and six 6s.
After their 45 overs, the Warriors innings finished 9/214.
Atwood was the pick of the bowlers with 3/59 from nine overs.
With the bat, Homers' innings never really got going.
Monty Wynne and Logan Millar were dismissed for second-ball ducks, whilst fellow opener Patrick Mills made seven.
Luke Miller (21 off 41) and Gamage (26 from 28) provided runs in the middle order.
Number 11 Baxter Perry made a run-a-ball 27 before Homers was bowled out for 126 in 34 overs.
Brad Alexander was dominant with the ball, with 4/26 from nine overs.
Nathan Alexander was voted player of the match, with tight bowling figures of 1/5 off six overs to go with his 93.
In the B Grade final, Colts defeated Rup/Minyip by seven wickets at Coughlin Park.
After winning the toss and batting, the Blue Panthers lost the key wickets of Connor Weidemann (14) and Nicholas Hudson (0) as James McNeil broke through.
Wickets fell regularly before Daniel Schaper held the lower order together.
Schaper compiled 39 off 57 balls, as Hugh Weidemann (15) and Jarvis Mitchell made starts.
Rup/Minyip were bowled out for 121 in the 39th over.
Colts captain Josh Colbert, Dylan Arnott and McNeil took two wickets.
In reply, Connor Weidemann dismissed Colts openers Josh McCluskey (9) and Kevin Purchase (10) before Colbert strode to the crease.
Colbert made an unbeaten 66 off 85 balls as Colts reached the target three wickets down in 30.3 overs.
Weidemann's 2/32 off four overs was the best bowling figure for the Blue Panthers; Gavin Young was the other wicket-taker.
Colbert was voted player of the match for his all-round performance.
All four sides will play a part in their respective finals series after the regular season was completed on Saturday, March 2.
