As the Buangor community prepared to defend its own, supplies rolled in

A thank you came in today from Buangor resident Lauren Smithwick, who called out for assistance for the community, particularly the CFA team, who needed support earlier this week.
As the Mt Hope and surrounds fires still raged and a catastrophic day was forecast for Wednesday, the small community of Buangor prepared to protect itself.
Ms. Smithwick called on the community for fire units, volunteers, food, and supplies for the Buangor fires.
The community answered her call.
On Thursday, she said, "I want to thank the surrounding communities for bonding, supporting each other, and supplying teams with food and our Buangor team with food," she said.
"We had a delivery of 50 hot meals from Great Western, which was greatly appreciated," she said.
Ms Smithwick said when a strike team turned up, she reached out to Woolworths, who came through with barbeque food and snacks.
Donated apples and slabs of water were dropped off at the Horsham CFA from people who wanted to send supplies to the Buangor team after learning of their needs.
"We also thank all the volunteers who have fought and are still fighting the fires to keep us all safe.
"They have done a tremendous job, and we want them to know how much we appreciate them," she said.
In addition, she thanked all of the CFA teams and the Department of Forestry management for their ongoing efforts.
"It's not over yet, there's still work to be done, but we are so grateful to everyone," she said.
