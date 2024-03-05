Glitz and glamour are the ticket for Horsham Town Hall special event

Pastels, bling, glitz, and glamour will light up the Horsham Town Hall for a special Debutant Ball this month.
Many members of the community with a disability have not had the opportunity to take part in a Debutante Ball, and with this in mind, Beyond Community Inclusion Incorporated will hold an All Abilities Debutante/Presentation Gala Ball on March 15, 2024, at the Horsham Town Hall.
Participants who have never taken part in a Debutant Ball are excited to prepare for this glittering event as they are officially presented to society for the first time.
Those who have had the experience already have been keen to join in and participate in the celebrations, so they will be part of the event with a presentation segment.
Planning is well underway, and the planning committee is assisting the participants to ensure they thoroughly enjoy this event and it's a wow night for everyone.
Dancing lessons commenced on a weekly basis on February 5 by a group of volunteers at Hamilton Lamb Hall.
Lessons will continue for five weeks in preparation for the big night.
The participants are thoroughly enjoying this weekly activity and are very keen to show their dancing style at the Ball.
Heritage Hall has the capacity to hold 250 people and tickets are selling fast.
The generous businesses in Horsham have donated the raffle with many beautiful gifts and gift cards. Tickets are on sale from Beyond Community Inclusion and also on the night.
The participants also wish to sincerely acknowledge the following sponsors: Axis Employment, Elders Insurance, Sureway, Just Better Care, Horsham Grey Hound Club, RSL, and Emma Kealy.
Without their support, this would not have happened.
The participants look forward to the community supporting them as they strut their glamour and style.
Tickets are available from Beyond Community Inclusion Inc.
Family tickets are for two adults and two children at $25.00; it is $5.00 each for additional children.
Single tickets are $15.00 each, and Concession tickets are $10.00. Supper will be provided.
Beyond Community Inclusion is a not-for-profit community retail-based retail shop that sells hand-crafted items and giftware.
All profits go back into the shop to make it sustainable and long-term employment options for people with a disability,
