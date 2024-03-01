Parenting chronicles: Embracing challenges and celebrating milestones

Parenting doesn't get any easier as far as I can tell.
My heart breaks with my girls and there's precious little I can do to help, except listen and be on their side.
I'm down to one teenage daughter now, as 'Bun-Bun-the-middle-one' celebrated her 20th Birthday in the big smoke at the end of February.
We sent down a parcel of presents; lots of silly things along with a beautiful rose gold bangle.
Thank goodness she loved them all because I was bracing myself for that to go badly.
Yasinta was able to catch-up with her city-based big sister on the day as university classes only start again this week.
I reminisce about the days when going out for a cupcake would mend all wounds...- Yolande Grosser
Her little sister has already been working hard at home - with five weeks of Year 12 under her belt - and just as many assessment tasks.
Tears of frustration have been on my mothering radar this week as schoolwork and social situations are challenging and hurtful.
I reminisce about the days when going out for a cupcake would mend all wounds and make the world a welcome place again.
Social media means the barbs can harm at any time of day and cannot be mended with considered logic.
Meanwhile, with a Batchelor's degree and motivation to spare, my soon to be 22-year-old is still on the hunt for gainful employment.
A three day a week position hasn't panned out for her, so it's back to the drawing board.
Of course, just when the desperate search for an opportunity to earn an income has her caught in the spotlight, the rent has gone up $50 a week along with a replacement housemate being rejected by the landlord.
A double whammy!
It's a pressure cooker out there.
Katianna and her two housemates have decided to sit tight for now as the rental market is fraught with difficulties.
Looking back, I went through three very formative full-time jobs in my first two years out of university, but I was blessed with a talented husband in the military who had a steady income to pay the bills.
Feel free to pray for a Prince Charming for all my girls - I certainly am - I'm sure God's got a plan.
Sometimes I'd just like an inkling of what it might be.
