Horsham Primary School hosts annual welcome BBQ to usher in new year

Horsham Primary Schools' two campuses combined on Monday, February 26, as the school council hosted its annual welcome barbecue.
Students, teachers and parents gathered at Weir Park from 6-7pm, as the weather made for a pleasant evening.
School councillors made up of parent volunteers, principal Mr Chris Walter, and staff representatives organised the event and were behind the barbecue on Monday evening.
The barbecue was free whilst the drinks were a small cost.
"It is always a great opportunity to meet and greet new families to the school, but also touch base with familiar faces. It is also a good opportunity for new teachers," said Rasmussen Campus assistant principal Mrs Kerrie Nolan.
The event gave everyone a night off from cooking, where they could come and kick the footy, have a hit of cricket and play on the playground.
A relaxed environment also allowed staff to chat with parents away from the school setting.
