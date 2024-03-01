The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Horsham Primary School hosts annual welcome BBQ to usher in new year

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated March 2 2024 - 2:57pm, first published March 1 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Horsham Primary Schools' two campuses combined on Monday, February 26, as the school council hosted its annual welcome barbecue.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Journalist

Lucas is a sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He completed his Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. Lucas is originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.