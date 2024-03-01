Dental dilemma: Tooth Fairy generosity wanes

Who remembers losing their first tooth? How did you prepare it for the tooth fairy? How much did you get? I do.
I was six years old, and it came out at lunchtime. A wobbly canine popped out after eating a pita wrap. I was so excited I told everyone who would listen.
I took it home and showed it off to my parents. It was placed in a glass of water; the next night, $2 was in it. I was chuffed.
The next one came out a few weeks after I asked an older boy at school to punch it. It took him three goes, but it popped out. Thanks, Chris!
I got $2 again.
This was in 1988, and I'm told tooth fairy inflation has been about 350% since then.
Some parents give out a significant 'first tooth' bonus of $5 or $10 before dropping down to a gold coin donation for the remaining chompers.
Luckily, the notes are waterproof.
In the episode 'Markets', Bluey received five bucks from the tooth fairy, making the payout public for the young ones.
One Mail-Times staff member noted their first tooth fairy payout was the big coin (50 cents).
However, a report by a peak dental body in the US found that payouts are coming down.
Even the Tooth Fairy is feeling the pinch.
According to Delta Dental, the average gift value for a single lost tooth dropped six per cent to $5.84 from $6.23 in 2023.
Gabriella Ferroni, senior director of strategic communications, said Delta Dental has tracked Tooth Fairy trends for 26 years.
"[It is] a timely way to spotlight the importance of children's oral health," they said.
The poll has typically mirrored the economy's overall direction, tracking with Standard & Poor's 500 Index (S&P 500) trends.
Moreover, it highlights that the Tooth Fairy (spoiler: parents) are feeling the economic pinch.
In Australia, it's believed more than $90 million is forked out on fangs each year by parents.
For those who want to mark losing the first tooth in a unique way, the Royal Australian Mint made a "fun and mysterious" $2 coin. All yours for $27.50.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.