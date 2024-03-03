Home and garden renovations will soon be easier with tools for loan

Keeping the garden tidy and the house intact can sometimes be challenging if you need the tools. But that may be a thing of the past with a new initiative to launch in Horsham.
Neighborhood House will launch a Tool Library this week to make those jobs easier.
The idea was sparked by tools they already had at Neighborhood House, Manager Charlie Helya told the Wimmera Mail-Times.
"We thought instead of them just laying idle, we could put them to use," he said.
Their collection was bolstered with a range of power tools from Horsham Bunnings Hardware, who offered their support for the project.
"We were so pleased to receive the power tools from Bunnings, " Administration Assistant Caleb Warren said.
Membership to the Tool Library will be an annual fee of $50, and tools can be borrowed for a week.
"The Pressure Washer will be convenient," Mr Warren said. "Even giving your house a pressure wash a couple of times a year can freshen it up."
"A Tool Library is not our core business," Mr Helya said. "But caring for our community is another way of ensuring people have the tools to maintain a sense of respect and pride in their surroundings."
While the collection of tools is growing, Mr Warren is open for suggestions and donations.
"Horsham Neighborhood House is a safe and inclusive environment," Mr. Helya said, "And this is another way to help people in the community."
The new Library aligns with the Repair Cafe with Horsham Urban Landcare.
In time, the House may offer workshops so people can be confident using the tools.
With the cost of living on the rise, purchasing tools can be cost-prohibitive, and this is a way people can get their jobs done without considerable expense.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.