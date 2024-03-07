The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Waacks Bakery strikes gold with hot cross bun hit gaining national award

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
March 7 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With Easter now less than a month away, local bakeries have their hot cross buns flying from the racks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Journalist

Lucas is a sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He completed his Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. Lucas is originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.