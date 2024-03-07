Waacks Bakery strikes gold with hot cross bun hit gaining national award

With Easter now less than a month away, local bakeries have their hot cross buns flying from the racks.
In 2014, Wimmera institution Waacks Bakery gained national recognition for its seasonal delight.
Waacks was awarded the honour of making Australia's best hot cross bun at the Victorian Baking Show in Shepparton.
"It's a recipe we've been using for years," Owner Chris Waack told the Mail-Times at the time of the award.
"We just gradually tweaked it with input from our bakers, and now we've won Australia's best hot cross bun."
The secret to refining the award-winning hot cross bun was partly the use of local ingredients, according to Mr Waack.
"When we're making our buns we source the best ingredients, use good Australian fruit and our bakers put in a lot of care," he said.
"They're a good old-fashioned hot cross bun, they're not doughy, and they've got lots of fruit."
It was not the only award Waacks walked away with.
They also won the state title for its white Vienna loaf, pull-apart loaf, wholemeal pipe loaf, and third place for their white sliced bread and Turkish pide.
Waacks continue to operate in Horsham, Ararat and Stawell, where their first store opened in 1996.
