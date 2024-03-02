Lawn bowls grand final headlines Horsham's first Autumn weekend of sport

Attention turned to the Dimboola Bowling Club, which hosted the 2023/24 Wimmera Playing Area weekend pennant grand final on Saturday, March 2.
Horsham Golf looked to defend its division one title against Nhill.
Meanwhile, the CWTA started its finals series as Horsham Lawn hosted Central Park in the major semi-final, with the winner earning a grand final berth.
Drung South welcomed St Michaels in the minor semi-final, with the victor moving on to the preliminary final on Saturday, March 16.
The HCA regular season concluded as Blackheath Dimboola faced Laharum in a one-day fixture.
Elsewhere, other sides completed their two-day matches.
After their one-day final win over Homers, West Wimmera had its back against the wall at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
After batting all of day one, Homers were out to end Horsham Saints' slim finals hopes.
Horsham Tigers looked to build partnerships after losing late wickets on day one against Noradjuha Toolondo at City Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.