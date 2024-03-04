Standing up for the news you trust

That the largest social media company in the world is no longer willing to pay its fair share for the quality Australian news and trusted information that lends its Facebook platform what is left of its credibility is, frankly, outrageous.
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta's decision to remove its dedicated Facebook News tab from April 1 and abandon its existing deals to support news publishers like this newspaper providing news on Facebook is a sad day for news and journalism in Australia, in particular the trusted local news that keeps regional Australians informed and connected.
Meta's suggestion that Facebook's Australian users don't want actual, real, trusted Australian news is, of course, absurd.
In making its announcement on Friday, Meta said its platforms would remain free and open for publishers to continue using to post news links or videos.
But, as we saw in 2021 when news for Australians on Facebook was blocked overnight in a major dummy spit over the introduction of the News Media Bargaining Code, Meta's decision makes clear its contempt for its Australian users and the credible news sources they can - and do - trust.
ACM, this newspaper's publisher, has called Meta's move hugely disappointing, with managing director Tony Kendall saying that the loss of Facebook funding will significantly affect the business.
Mr Kendall said Meta abandoning news on Facebook would also likely fuel the explosion of fake news and other junk proliferating on the platform. "We hope that Australians who want actual news in their so-called 'newsfeed' will seriously consider boycotting Facebook," he said.
The Albanese government's criticism of Meta on Friday is welcome. Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones and Communications Minister Michelle Rowland accused the digital giant of "a dereliction of its commitment to the sustainability of Australian news media".
"The decision removes a significant source of revenue for Australian news media businesses. Australian news publishers deserve fair compensation for the content they provide. The Australian government is committed to the news media bargaining code and is seeking advice from Treasury and the ACCC on next steps."
The government now needs to follow through and use the bargaining code.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was "absolutely critical that media is able to function and be properly funded". "The idea that research and work done by others can be taken for free is simply untenable," he said. "We will always stand up for Australian media interests and media diversity."
The strong words of support for the news they don't always like appearing in is to their credit. But the government now needs to follow through and use the code to force Meta to negotiate with Australian media companies over the valuable content our journalists, photographers and editors provide.
It should also take immediate steps to halt all advertising on any of Meta's platforms by government departments and agencies as well as by individual MPs and senators. And it should urge other Australian advertisers who care about public interest journalism's vital role to consider doing the same.
A strong and sustainable media sector is crucial to Australian democracy and social cohesion. Meta obviously doesn't see it has a role in that. Instead, it wants to take millions and millions in advertising revenue from Australian communities, send it offshore and give nothing back.
Not like you, our loyal newspaper readers and growing following of digital subscribers, whose support allows us to continue reporting - and fighting for - credible, accurate news every day.
How do you feel about Meta's decision? Are you concerned about how such moves will impact your access to news and information? What do you think it says about the landscape of news in our digital future?
