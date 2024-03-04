Horsham Golf Bowls Club claims weekend pennant division one crown

The Horsham Golf Bowls Club has claimed it's second consecutive Wimmera Playing Area division one weekend pennant championship on Saturday, March 2.
The side beat Nhill 14-2 (73-59) in the grand final playoff to claim the crown.
Adam Galpin, Stephen Harris, Bradley Robinson, Ashley Batchelor, Andrew Cowell, Heath Miller, Graeme O'Connor, Gavin Walter, Trevor Ough, Ken McClelland, Danny Schmidt and Geoffrey Bald made up the championship winning side.
Nhill was the league powerhouse of the league for much of the tournament's early rounds, but slipped down the ladder to third by finals.
Horsham Golf was the first side to earn entry to the decider, beating Horsham City 12-4 (68-66) in a semi-final.
On its route through final, Nhill beat Sunnyside, 14-2 (72-64), in a semi-final and Horsham City, 12-4 (72-66) in the preliminary final.
One rink did fall the way of Nhill, Robert Schneider, Barry Cramer, Barry Morrison and Allan King beat their opposition 23-18.
Nhill did find success in the division two grand final, beating Coughlin Park 16-0 (71-54).
Keith Rowe, Barry Schultz, Michelle Robins, Lawrence Bywaters, Shaun McDonald, Daryl Leyonhjelm, Pamela Cramer, Phillip Henseleit, Carl Thiele, Raymond Olney, Russell Dunlop and Ivan Reichelt made up the division two championship team.
Horsham City claimed the division three crown against Sunnyside 64-61 (12-4).
