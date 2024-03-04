Warriors woes hit on eve of finals as Mudlarks season ends on a high

The Lubeck Murtoa Mudlarks have pulled off the upset of the season against the West Wimmera Warriors in the side's final game of the summer.
Lubeck Murtoa was all out for 151 on day one before the side snatched the momentum at the change of innings.
A strong spelled earned Mudlarks bowler, Nic Ballagh, figures of 4/21 from 11 overs and had the Warriors six wickets down and trailing by 91 runs at stumps on day one.
Returning to the pitch on day two, West Wimmera looked to work themselves back into the game.
Xavier Bone and Mitchell Dahlenburg both pushed into the 20's before Blake Turner sent both back to the pavilion.
Ballagh ended the Warriors' innings, earning a five-wicket-haul and claiming a 30-run win for the Mudlarks.
Chasing 247, Horsham Saints took to the pitch at Sunnyside Recreation Reserve, to chase Homers' 247-run target.
Partnerships proved elusive as the Saints' batters fought to build their innings.
With a high price on his wicket, Dezi Carter was a standout.
Despite watching wickets fall consistently at the other end, Carter held his own and ended the day not out for 38 off 124 balls.
Homers' Oliver Potter was the danger man against the Saints top order, taking figures of 3/20 off eight overs, while Baxter Perry broke into the tail with figures of 4/23 off 14 overs.
Saints' innings ended all out, 151 runs short of the target.
At 5/76, Horsham Tiger's outlook appeared bleak when the side returned to City Oval chasing 194 against Noradjuha Toolondo, but a defiant 93 off 126 for the Tigers' number eight, Prabath Bandara, swung the game.
Tigers passed the Bullants total with two wickets-in-hand and played on until the fall of Prabath's wicket, with the side declaring at 9-225 and claiming the win.
Out of finals contention, Laharum and Blackheath Dimboola decided to play their final game of the season as a one-dayer on Saturday, March 2.
The bulls batted first with Nathan Schorback top-scoring (77 off 96).
Opener Sam Leith (31 off 41) and Elliot Braithwaite (26 off 65) provided strong cameos as the side built its total to 194.
Laharum's Jackson Hoffman led the bowlers, taking 3/36.
In response, Laharum' Daniel Griffiths and Max Bunworth top-scored but fell in their 30s.
Jake McLean did the damage, taking figures of 3/12 off five overs.
Unable to develop strong enough partnerships, Laharum were all out for 129, 65 runs short of the target.
