The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Harmony Day, is an annual day to bring all cultures together as one

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated March 4 2024 - 8:41pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hindmarsh Shire Council and West Wimmera Health Service, with support from the Victorian Government, extend an invitation to all members of the community to join in the celebrations for Harmony Day 2024 at the Nhill Memorial Community Centre on Thursday, 21 March 2024, from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.