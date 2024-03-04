Harmony Day, is an annual day to bring all cultures together as one

Hindmarsh Shire Council and West Wimmera Health Service, with support from the Victorian Government, extend an invitation to all members of the community to join in the celebrations for Harmony Day 2024 at the Nhill Memorial Community Centre on Thursday, 21 March 2024, from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm.
Hindmarsh Shire Council Mayor, Cr Brett Ireland, said, "We are very proud as a Shire to have a large multicultural population. We embrace all walks of life, respect their cultures and beliefs, and gain learnings of different ways to celebrate and respect everything great".
The council encourages all residents to come and celebrate the evening featuring an array of traditional foods, arts, and culture.
Asmita from West Wimmera Health Service will join us, demonstrating the art of dressing in a sari and displaying various saris for attendees to view.
Cr Ireland continued, "We enjoy the kindness this brings, and we now have leaders emerging in community groups, council, and our health services from different cultures."
Tracey Rigney, a proud Wotjobaluk and Ngarrindjeri woman from Dimboola, will be a guest speaker and talk about her life growing up in the region and her journey to becoming an accomplished filmmaker and writer. Her work has included numerous documentaries, plays, short films, and television series. Tracey recently became the Australian Film Television and Radio School's second artist-in-residence and co-founded Pink Lake Creative.
Hindmarsh Shire Council Director of Infrastructure Services Ram Upadhyaya, his wife Sachita, and their family are originally from Nepal and will perform traditional Nepalese dances. Local Karen community residents will also be performing as part of the celebrations.
Cr Ireland concluded, "Harmony Day is a great way to bring all cultures together, and I hope everybody will show their support on this evening event."
Harmony Day is celebrated in March each year. The ongoing theme of the celebration is "Everyone Belongs," which allows everyone to celebrate the cultures that enrich our community and make it a fantastic place to live. Harmony Day is also an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the value of community participation, diversity, inclusiveness, respect and belonging.
