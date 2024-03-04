Horsham Lawn into grand final; Central Park, Drung South to playoff

The Horsham Lawn Tennis Club's pennant side has booked its ticket to the 2023/24 CWTA grand final after beating Central Park 7-5 in a semi-final on Saturday, March 2.
It was another perfect day on their home court for the Horsham Lawn's women.
Cherie Wood, Tahlia Thompson and Gemma Walker swept their side of the fixture giving nothing away to a strong Central Park trio of Willow Sainsbury, Adelle Joseph and Tara McIntyre.
Wood's 8-3 victory against Adele Joseph being one of the afternoon's biggest.
Fortunes were almost reversed in the fixture's other side.
Central Park's men's players Reece Harmon, Matt Jones and Brendan Nitschke claimed all but one game against Horsham Lawn's Lachlan Punchard, Graeme Wood and Patrick Hall.
Horsham Lawn's sole male victor was Wood, who beat Jones 8-5 in singles action.
The tightest rubber on the men's side of the fixture was also 8-3, with Jones and Nitschke claiming it in doubles action against Wood and Hall.
Central Park's season does roll on, the side will meet Drung South in a preliminary final on Saturday, March 9, after the latter beat St Michaels in a tight elimination semi final.
After 12 rubbers, teams were tied six each, with Drung South taking the edge on games, 72-68.
Harrison Daniell's 8-3 win against Chris Ellis was the only victory for Drung South male competitors.
Ellis won both his double contests while St Michaels' Peter Hayes and Steve Schultz went unbeaten, including one 8-1 win for Schultz against Aaron Jennings.
Mia Rees and Kassie Peachey were responsible for St Michaels only rubber win in the women's side of the fixture.
They beat Kirby Knight and Yolanda Mollineaux 8-6.
Molineaux won her singles match and her doubles matches alongside Hayley Reid, who went unbeaten through the afternoon.
Knight and Reid also won a doubles rubber together before an injury to Kirby Knight saw her replaced for a rubber against Mia Rees.
Kate-Lyn Perkin took the court in Knight's place and won the rubber, 8-3.
The winner of Central Park's preliminary final contest with Drung South will go on to take on Horsham Lawn in the CWTA pennant grand final on Saturday, March 23.
In the A special, Natimuk has earned the first grand final spot after beating Horsham Lawn Gillespie in the semi-final, 8-4.
The Gillespie side will meet Kalkee in the the preliminary final to playoff for the second grand final place.
Kalkee kept its season alive after beating Horsham Lawn O'Connor, 8-6, in the elimination semi-final.
