Full Volley: Ararat competition to begin after come-and try proved popular

From little things, big things grow.
That is the philosophy organisers are carrying into the creation of a regular volleyball competition in Ararat, which starts on Thursday, March 7.
Ararat Rural City Council's settle community support officer Anita Paula San Ba said five teams have entered the competition, which will run on Thursday evenings until the end of May.
"The players have supported the come-and-try nights that have been held over the last three weeks, and now is the time to start the regular competition they have all been craving for," San Ba said.
"We even have a team representing Marian College participating, and that group of students really learnt a lot from their come-and-try experience last week.
"The level of excitement the players have shown over this period is a good indicator of what can be expected each Thursday night going forward."
Volleyball Horsham will assist the competition by providing administrative and compliance support with committee member Laelah Robertson, who attended last week's come and try night, amazed at the standard of play.
"Apart from the fact they are all lovely people, there are a number of players who can play the game and are really competitive," Robertson said.
"When they line up against each other in the heat of battle, I'm sure there will be some really good games each week."
"We've even invited some of their most promising players to come up to Horsham, if they can and try our A Grade competition, because they display great skills that will suit our competition."
"For example, Simon played with the Fiji national junior team before coming to Australia and trialled with Volleyball Victoria's Superleague team, the Melbourne Vipers, so he would fit into our competition easily."
The plan is for the competition to crawl before it walks, and by getting this initial competition up and running, the players will get used to the regularity of it and what is required from a commitment perspective.
Also, the community will see a regular competition in operation, and while sometimes the date or time doesn't suit all, hopefully, some sustainability can be created, and competitions at different times of the year might be more appealing.
Ararat is a wonderful sporting community and is growing at a rapid rate.
The multi-cultural diversity of this growing population lends itself to more sports like volleyball, becoming part of the community like it used to be back in the days of legends like Geoff and Donna Dunmore, Colin and Margaret Jones, the Dalkin's, Williamson's and Allgood's, all who contributed to a successful association in the past.
Organisers are confident that once this competition gets up and running, it will be a forerunner of bigger things to come.
We've just got to crawl before we walk.
