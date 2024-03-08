Horsham City Meats happy to get back to business after fire forced closure

Horsham City Meats has triumphantly reopened its doors, signalling a resilient comeback after a fire ravaged the Darlot Street butcher shop.
Manager, Tim Olston, amidst gratitude for the supportive community and local authorities, reflects on the challenging journey of overcoming a break-in and a fire within months of taking over the family-owned business, emphasizing the indomitable spirit that arises when communities unite in the face of adversity.
"It's good to be back at work," Mr Olston said.
He and his team have enjoyed the chance to get back to normal after a fire burned the Darlot Street butcher shop just after midnight on Monday, February 19.
After a two-week shutdown to clean up, spurred on by strong community support, Mr Olston once again opened the doors to Horsham City Meats on Friday, March 1.
"The community was amazing," Mr Olston said.
"It really does bring out the community when something happens and you realise how many people are out there that do really care."
Mr Olston also thanked the Horsham Rural City Council, CFA and the bystanders that saw the fire early and were able to react.
"The Horsham Cyclery [worker] was there building a bike late at night and actually heard some popping," Mr Olston said.
"We were very lucky in that people were out and about and cared enough to react."
Mr Olston is also thankful for the spirit of the community supporting him and his business.
"[It's] as simple as people commenting on Facebook, or passing someone in the street and asking how it's going, even making a joke," he said.
"When something like this happens you can either laugh or cry."
Mr Olston said that the fire did a lot of electrical damage to the store.
"Which is the thing that stops the shop running," he said.
During the clean-up, the shop ran its refrigerators off a generator which Mr Olston said is not ideal as they have to be refilled every night.
The shop continued doing wholesale orders which allowed the team to keep busy and avoided any layoffs.
"Running for two weeks, with [limited] income does get very hard," Mr Olston said.
"With the community, and with restaurants still buying, its helped us out."
The damage bill itself is of little worry to Mr Olston, as he expects his insurance should cover it.
