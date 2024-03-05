Jones-Story claims second-straight Melissa McClure Medal as Lady Hornets MVP

Liv-Jones-Story has claimed her second-straight Melissa McClure Medal.
This comes after the Lady Hornets captain was voted MVP at the CBL presentation night on Saturday, March 2.
Despite a challenging season regarding numbers, Jones-Story was thrilled to get back to finals.
"I love this group, and I wouldn't want to play with anyone else. They're my best friends; I call them family," Jones-Story said.
"I'm rapt to have made it back to finals. And this is just an add-on."
Jones-Story was back amongst the points after taking more of a facilitating role last season.
She finished with 151 points in the regular season, just one behind teammate Ema Iredell.
This resulted from the addition of Tamara Ludekins as a primary ball handler.
"She's an absolute jet, a natural point guard and she took full control of running our sets and running our plays allowed me to probably be a bit more free coming off screens and things," Jones-Story said.
"One of our strengths is our shooting and utilizing Caito [Caitlin Jones- Story] and myself from the three. Having Tamara there just freed us up a bit, another strong guard who looked to drive. She allowed defenders to guard her, which was great."
The increased output gained league recognition, as she was named in the south-west women's all-star five.
Jones-Story credited head coach Bec McIntyre's trust in having her play more of a scoring role this season.
"I am a bit of a confidence player, but with Bec having that relationship with us, she always said put it up if you're there and have a crack. We need you on that scoring end. If you're open, shoot it. So having her back me was a big key for that.
Despite having moved to Ballarat recently, Jones-Story still plans on returning to the Hornets for the 2024/25 season, with the ultimate goal of reaching a grand final firmly in her sights.
"I'd love to come back; we're already coming back to play [netball] for Laharum, Bec's coaching, so we're trying to keep the band together," she said.
"I would love nothing more than to suit up in the Hornets jersey again. We've come so close the last few years; I'd love to do one better and get back to that grand final."
