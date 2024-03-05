GWMWater to welcome community to International Women's Day celebrations

GWMWater is inviting members of the Horsham Community to a breakfast at May Park in Horsham on Friday, March 8, for International Women's Day.
GWMWater Executive Manager Customer and Employee Experience, Adele Rohde, said the organisation had made significant progress toward gender equality and valued diversity and inclusion in all its forms.
"This year's International Women's Day theme is 'Inspire Inclusion' and we thought what better way to demonstrate our commitment to inclusiveness than opening up our celebrations to the community," Mrs Rohde said.
"We're also celebrating progress we've made towards gender equality, having recently submitted a report to the Commission for Gender Equality in the Public Sector. We're proud of our achievements since our first gender audit in 2021."
The event will start at 8am with breakfast provided, as well as coffees supplied by Una Sosta.
GWMWater's representation of women in leadership roles grew 18% between 2021 and 2023.
Representation of women on the organisation's Board of Directors rose 14% in the same period.
In terms of gender pay gap, men were paid on average 16% more than women in 2021, closing to just 3% in 2023.
"GWMWater has worked hard to achieve these results through a range of initiatives and strategies," Mrs Rohde said.
There will be an informal panel discussion at the breakfast event giving community members the chance to hear from women within the organisation about their experience.
"We have women of all ages and many different professions at GWMWater who have different aspirations and have faced a range of challenges in their work, home and social lives," she said.
"This is an opportunity for the community to hear from them and have those discussions in a safe and welcoming space."
GWMWater staff and the local community are encouraged to attend and bring along their family and friends.
