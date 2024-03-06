Bryan credits impact of teammates for Hornets' Owen Hughan Medal campaign

Cody Bryan has finished a strong CBL season with the Owen Hughan Medal for Horsham Hornets men's MVP at the CBL presentation night on Saturday, March 2.
Despite his efforts and both ends of the floor, Bryan acknowledged the work of his teammates following his one-vote win over Austin McKenzie.
"I'm proud of myself, but it's also a team effort as well," Bryan said.
"It helps playing with Aussie [McKenzie]; he drags a lot of attention, which frees up space a little bit for myself, Mitch [Martin] and the others."
The 20-year-old finished fourth in scoring during the regular season with 262 points, whilst he was named the south-west conference's defensive player of the year for the second-consecutive season.
"It helps with team defence as well. Just helping each other out and getting the stops and blocks as well. It's definitely more of a team effort," he said.
The season proved to have its challenges for Bryan.
He moved to Bendigo for work before the season but travelled back to Horsham late in the week to be available to play.
Despite this, Bryan was comfortable in the squad due to his familiarity with the group from recent seasons.
"Moving away last year probably changed a little bit with the players and not knowing them fully because, obviously, I didn't get to train with the boys," he said.
"We've got a good young group that's stuck together for a few years now. We've played with each other a lot."
Men's head coach Scott Benbow was not concerned with Bryan's lack of training with the squad due to the guidance the group's leaders gave him.
"We would get him home on a couple of Friday nights, we'd run through some stuff, and we were very good at talking stuff out," Benbow said.
"We've got some really good leaders in our side, like your Mitch's and your Aussie's, you jump on a bus and they've got the board and giving instructions, they start educating on the trips or in the motel room."
When It came to building gameplans, particularly on defence, Bryan was one that Benbow could count on.
"You just know you can back him in on defence; his defence is always elite. We always give him the hardest guy to guard," Benbow said.
"That sometimes can be a guy that six foot eight, or sometimes a guy that's six foot two, so he is very versatile."
Alongside his versatility, he also had a balanced temperament.
"He's a very unemotive young bloke as well. If he gets a bad call, he doesn't get caught up in it; he's not that emotive; he just moves on to the next play. So you can always rely on him for that."
With most of the men's squad already into a football preseason, Benbow hopes to have members of the squad together once a fortnight so they can keep their touch over the off-season.
