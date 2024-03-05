The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

CFA urges travellers to remain alert to Autumn fire risk over long weekend

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 6 2024 - 4:46pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With temperatures set to soar across the state this Labour Day long weekend, CFA is urging Victorians to be prepared for persistent fire risk as they embark on their travels.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.