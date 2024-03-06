Warracknabeal running team heading for state firefighting championships

A family passion burns for Clinton Jonasson as he readies his team of junior runners to test their skill and athleticism while representing Warracknabeal in the State Firefighting Championships.
The Warracknabeal Fire Brigade junior running team co-ordinator, Mr Jonasson will travel to Mooroopna in March for the State Firefighting Championships on the weekends of Saturday, March 16 and Saturday, March 23.
"We take teams over there where they compete against the rest of Victoria, teams from all around the state," Mr Jonasson said.
"It's a really good place for the kids to meet other kids, learn more skills. It's really good, friendly environment."
The championships have several events for competitors, including individual and team events.
"The kids just love it when they get there, it gives them that bit of fun, gives them that bit of competition, gives them the skill," Mr Jonasson said.
"That's mainly what the championships are about."
Mr Jonasson joined the running team himself when his son started.
The family of his wife had been a part of the fire brigade and the running team for several decades.
When Mr Jonasson's son joined the junior team, he joined the senior team to help make up numbers
"I joined up then and really, really loved it," he said.
"I regret not starting earlier in life.
It is the opportunity to learn and test his skills that hooks Mr Jonasson on the event.
"It's not as easy as it looks,"
"It's all pressure when you're standing around with people watching.
"It all comes down to doing your work right."
While he enjoys coaching because he gets to see the growth of his junior runners.
"I just like seeing kids having a go, trying their best," he said.
"Every kid's got different skills, some might be quicker than others, but in fire brigade running, it's not all about being quick, quick does help but if you can do the skill right, sometimes that can make the difference."
